Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH opened at $400.20 on Friday. RH has a 52-week low of $362.00 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $592.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

