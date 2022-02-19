Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.77 Million Stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,521 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of South State worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in South State by 34.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,014,000 after buying an additional 652,095 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in South State in the third quarter worth approximately $32,593,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in South State by 55.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,195,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,261,000 after buying an additional 425,335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in South State by 34.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,588,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,626,000 after buying an additional 406,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in South State by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,311,000 after buying an additional 357,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

SSB opened at $87.80 on Friday. South State Co. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average of $77.88.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. South State’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that South State Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, South State currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.34.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.