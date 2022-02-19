Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 47,327 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 47,327 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,654,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,744 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $76.23 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

