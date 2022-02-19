Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Trading Up 3.5%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) was up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $12.83. Approximately 543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $751.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guild by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after buying an additional 77,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Guild by 304.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Guild in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Guild by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

