Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Trading Up 3.5%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) was up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $12.83. Approximately 543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
The stock has a market cap of $751.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13.
About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guild (GHLD)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.