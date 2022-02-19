Hamid Reza Kassaei Sells 44,389 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CTO Hamid Reza Kassaei sold 44,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $106,533.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -0.61. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $22.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC grew its stake in ContextLogic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 8,362,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,658,000 after purchasing an additional 63,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ContextLogic by 545.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in ContextLogic by 1,217.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,048 shares in the last quarter. Apoletto Ltd lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 8.9% in the second quarter. Apoletto Ltd now owns 5,436,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,594,000 after buying an additional 443,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 201.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after buying an additional 3,349,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

