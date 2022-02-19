Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of HASI opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,672,000 after acquiring an additional 579,702 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 940,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,792,000 after acquiring an additional 539,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,363,000 after acquiring an additional 382,610 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,073.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 251,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,099,000 after acquiring an additional 229,700 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,181,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,735,000 after acquiring an additional 212,239 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

