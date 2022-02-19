Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $468.68

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 468.68 ($6.34) and traded as high as GBX 514.47 ($6.96). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 496 ($6.71), with a volume of 31,090 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 436.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 468.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a market capitalization of £160.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Hargreaves Services’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

In other Hargreaves Services news, insider Christopher Jones purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of £36,810 ($49,810.55).

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

