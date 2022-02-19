Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) versus Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Head-To-Head Survey

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Harmony Gold Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Centerra Gold pays out -12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Centerra Gold and Harmony Gold Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44 Harmony Gold Mining 1 3 0 0 1.75

Centerra Gold currently has a consensus price target of $11.78, indicating a potential upside of 31.49%. Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus price target of $4.10, indicating a potential downside of 0.73%. Given Centerra Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Harmony Gold Mining.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centerra Gold and Harmony Gold Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $1.69 billion 1.58 $408.54 million ($1.91) -4.69 Harmony Gold Mining $2.72 billion 0.93 $331.67 million N/A N/A

Centerra Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harmony Gold Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Harmony Gold Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -46.34% 12.71% 9.86% Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Harmony Gold Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel. The company was founded on August 25, 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.