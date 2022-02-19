Head-To-Head Comparison: Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) vs. Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Capital Bancshares $1.01 billion 3.29 $253.94 million $4.59 14.37 Central Valley Community Bancorp $82.86 million 3.30 $28.40 million $2.31 9.87

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Texas Capital Bancshares and Central Valley Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Capital Bancshares 0 5 5 0 2.50 Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $74.81, suggesting a potential upside of 13.45%. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.22%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Capital Bancshares 25.02% 9.00% 0.69% Central Valley Community Bancorp 34.28% 11.52% 1.25%

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats Central Valley Community Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production. The real estate portfolio comprises of owner-occupied commercial real estates, land and construction loans, agricultural,investor commercial real estate loan, and others. The consumer portfolio covers equity loan and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

