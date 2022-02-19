Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $377.52 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00209255 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00024445 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00024462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.28 or 0.00396756 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00058200 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.