Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $83.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average is $76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $84.71.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

