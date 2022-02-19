Henry Schein, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2024 earnings at $5.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

HSIC stock opened at $83.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $84.71.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

