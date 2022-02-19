HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 20,772 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BOX by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of BOX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

