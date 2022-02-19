HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,478 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $21,174,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $18,450,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $26.61 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNP. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.