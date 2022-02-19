HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mattel by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mattel by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,357 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 889.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 950,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after purchasing an additional 854,605 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,598,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mattel by 298.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 615,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 461,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

