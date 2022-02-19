HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 17,604 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,604 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Alphatec worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 73.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alphatec by 41.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

In other Alphatec news, Director Evan Bakst purchased 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jason Hochberg purchased 5,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 83,496 shares of company stock worth $853,115. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27. The company has a market cap of $973.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.71.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

