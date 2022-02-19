HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 33,311 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,311 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth $25,373,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 210,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 73,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000.

Shares of PAUG opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $30.51.

