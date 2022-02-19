Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 260,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kokino LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill International in the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hill International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 248,754 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hill International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 118,571 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hill International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hill International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

HIL opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. Hill International has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.25 million, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.86.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc engages in the provision of project management, construction management, and other consulting services building, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets. It offers fee-based project and construction management services to its clients, leveraging its construction expertise to identify potential trouble, difficulties, and sources of delay on a construction project before they develop into costly problems.

