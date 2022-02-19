Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 260,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kokino LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill International in the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hill International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 248,754 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hill International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,890,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 118,571 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hill International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hill International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 22,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

HIL opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. Hill International has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.25 million, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Hill International, Inc engages in the provision of project management, construction management, and other consulting services building, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets. It offers fee-based project and construction management services to its clients, leveraging its construction expertise to identify potential trouble, difficulties, and sources of delay on a construction project before they develop into costly problems.

