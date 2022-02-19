Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Has $15.03 Million Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC cut its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. UMB Financial comprises 2.2% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $15,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

UMBF opened at $102.09 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.59 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.16.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

In other news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,831 shares of company stock worth $1,426,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

