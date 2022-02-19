Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 8,190 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the period. Diodes comprises 2.6% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Diodes worth $17,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Diodes by 177.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after acquiring an additional 850,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 120.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,665,000 after purchasing an additional 217,123 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Diodes by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,265,000 after purchasing an additional 166,876 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,795,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,604,000 after purchasing an additional 146,995 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $2,735,384.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,454 shares of company stock worth $4,357,399. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.10. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

