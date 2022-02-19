Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Southwest Gas worth $10,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $786,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Southwest Gas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,749,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $65.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

