Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Gap Up to $364.25

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $364.25, but opened at $375.45. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $375.45, with a volume of 48 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.04. The stock has a market cap of $778.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.01 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 53.62%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 50,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

