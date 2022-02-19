HOPR Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $361,196.00 (HOPR)

HOPR (CURRENCY:HOPR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. HOPR has a market capitalization of $41.86 million and approximately $361,196.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HOPR has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000702 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,734.51 or 0.06838855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,955.65 or 0.99926746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00051371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003166 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 192,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 149,013,129 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

