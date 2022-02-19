H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) PT Lowered to C$14.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$14.25 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRUFF opened at $10.09 on Thursday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

