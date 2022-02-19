Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,344 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iStar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,432,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,004,000 after buying an additional 202,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iStar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,029,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iStar by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,870,000 after buying an additional 65,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iStar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iStar stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.74.

STAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

