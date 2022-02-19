Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,656 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,789,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Xperi by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 207,312 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xperi by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 97,699 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Xperi by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 329,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth about $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $16.41 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

