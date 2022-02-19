Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,087 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.