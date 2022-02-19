Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.01-2.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.010-$2.090 EPS.

HPP traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.48. 630,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,539. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.16, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.81 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.63%.

HPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 551,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,615,000 after purchasing an additional 201,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,761,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,517,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 46,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

