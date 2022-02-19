Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntsman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.27.

HUN opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43,040 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

