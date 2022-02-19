Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Up 27.0% in January

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,700 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the January 15th total of 296,500 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 91,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 46.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of HY traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $41.20. 41,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.27 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $98.99.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

