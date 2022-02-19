Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares rose 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 10,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,772,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

HYZN has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89.

In other Hyzon Motors news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight purchased 166,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,552,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Hyzon Motors by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 541,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 411,569 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,868,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

