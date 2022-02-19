Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares rose 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 10,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,772,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.
HYZN has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,552,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Hyzon Motors by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 541,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 411,569 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,868,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.
Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc
