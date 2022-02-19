i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IIIV. BTIG Research reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.36. 114,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,533. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $818.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.56.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 53,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.