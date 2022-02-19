i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.88.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IIIV. BTIG Research reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.
NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.36. 114,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,533. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $818.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.56.
In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 53,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.
