Iconic Token (ICNQ) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Iconic Token has a market cap of $3.93 million and $2,271.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000997 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.70 or 0.06791391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,913.61 or 1.00073544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00048848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00051398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.