IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 973.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,570 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,799 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $524.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDYA. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

