Idle Price Reaches $1.34 on Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Idle has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $54,191.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00003334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.63 or 0.06865498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,017.99 or 0.99847664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00051226 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,806,738 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

