Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Trading 3.4% Higher

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.46 and last traded at $40.31. 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 1,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Iluka Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15.

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.