IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Down 20.4% in January

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

IMAX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on IMAX in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of IMAX opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

