IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

IMIAY opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IMI has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $49.46.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

