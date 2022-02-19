Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €49.00 by UBS Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €49.00 ($55.68) target price by UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($55.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.60 ($50.68).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

