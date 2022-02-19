Insider Buying: Audeara Limited (ASX:AUA) Insider Purchases A$13,211.64 in Stock

Audeara Limited (ASX:AUA) insider David Trimboli bought 101,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,211.64 ($9,436.89).
The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Audeara Company Profile
