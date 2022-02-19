Insider Buying: Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) CFO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) CFO Michael John Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $28,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.20. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 19.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 6.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

