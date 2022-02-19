Insider Buying: Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) CFO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) CFO Michael John Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $28,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.83 million, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.20. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16.
Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Clearwater Paper Company Profile
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
