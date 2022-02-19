Insider Selling: Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Insider Sells $11,624.58 in Stock

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $11,624.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $3.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.29. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22,616.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNCE. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

