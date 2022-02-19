Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells 694 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,408.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,533.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,516.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 88,043 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

