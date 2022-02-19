Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells 1,663 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total value of $714,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, February 8th, Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $681,904.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Deming Xiao sold 4,366 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $2,444,960.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $247,660.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $457.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $445.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.07. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.