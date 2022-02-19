Insider Selling: NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Insider Sells $611,919.92 in Stock

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.95.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

NTCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

