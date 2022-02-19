Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Sells 22,060 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $151,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NG stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 0.67.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,202,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 245,437 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,548 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,754 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

