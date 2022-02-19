Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells 7,430 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $230,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $5,610,466.87.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,310,027.85.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 72,225 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $2,328,534.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 47,295 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,525,263.75.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $29.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $42.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Thryv by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,136 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Thryv by 353.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 154,908 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Thryv by 443.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Thryv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.