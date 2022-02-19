Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €3.70 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.20) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ISP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.69) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.70 ($3.07) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($3.07) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.41) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.75) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €3.04 ($3.45).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.72) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.67).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

