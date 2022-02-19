Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN) Trading Up 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMN)’s stock price were up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.36. Approximately 5,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 9,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.60.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.