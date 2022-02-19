Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Lightspeed POS worth $68,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.10.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

